France World Cup-winning stars honoured with two stars on return


The French stars were well received for their exploits at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play (Getty Images)

France World Cup winnings stars were honoured with two stars on the floor of their base in Clairefontaine.

Star players such as Paul Pogba, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and a host of other players arrived to a royalty treatment for national duty for the first time after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

play Ousmane Dembele walks on the the two star floor for the France stars (Icon Sport)

 

The French are World Champions following their triumph over Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in the final of the World Cup hosted by Russia.

The Champions posed for pictures as they regrouped for the first time after their World Cup victory.

play Olivier Giroud and Steven Nzonzi were part of the squad that won the World Cup (AFP Getty Images)

 

Benjamin Mendy, Kylian Mbappe, and Blaise Matuidi among the stars who were dressed to appeal on the blue floor before they posed for pictures with a giant trophy at their base.

play Blaise Matuidi was part of the world cup winning squad (Icon Sport Getty Images)

 

France take on Germany away and the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League fixtures as they switch their attention to European domination after they fell short in the final of Euro 2016.

play Benjamin Mendy is a world cup winner but did not play in Russia (AFP Getty Images)

Didier Deschamps who led the victorious French team to another lead triumph made little changes to team list for the encounters, the only replacement made due to injury.

Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda’s injury meant he is replaced in the squad by Benoit Costil.

play Kylian Mbappe was also among the French stars (AFP Getty Images)

 

The two stars signify the country’s world triumph in 1998 and 2018 which Deschamps was a part of both successes.

