France World Cup winnings stars were honoured with two stars on the floor of their base in Clairefontaine.

Star players such as Paul Pogba, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and a host of other players arrived to a royalty treatment for national duty for the first time after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia .

The French are World Champions following their triumph over Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in the final of the World Cup hosted by Russia.

The Champions posed for pictures as they regrouped for the first time after their World Cup victory.

Benjamin Mendy, Kylian Mbappe, and Blaise Matuidi among the stars who were dressed to appeal on the blue floor before they posed for pictures with a giant trophy at their base.

France take on Germany away and the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League fixtures as they switch their attention to European domination after they fell short in the final of Euro 2016.

Didier Deschamps who led the victorious French team to another lead triumph made little changes to team list for the encounters, the only replacement made due to injury.

Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda’s injury meant he is replaced in the squad by Benoit Costil.

The two stars signify the country’s world triumph in 1998 and 2018 which Deschamps was a part of both successes.