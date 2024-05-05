The fight served as one of the undercard bouts for the main event featuring the legendary Azumah Nelson and the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly.
Frezzy Mcbones floored opponent Gabriel Adoku in bout
UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Freezy Macbones, dominated Ghanaian boxer Gabriel Adoku in a thrilling match during the EU Diplo Rumble fight night on Saturday, May 5, 2024.
Stepping into the ring accompanied by Ghanaian comic actor Dr. Likee and his entourage, Freezy Macbones added a touch of entertainment to the atmosphere at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
As the match commenced, both boxers engaged in an intense exchange of punches in the early rounds.
However, it was Freezy Macbones who gained the upper hand, delivering a powerful blow that sent Adoku to the canvas during the second round of the bout.
