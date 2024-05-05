ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Frezzy Mcbones floored opponent Gabriel Adoku in bout

Reymond Awusei Johnson

UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Freezy Macbones, dominated Ghanaian boxer Gabriel Adoku in a thrilling match during the EU Diplo Rumble fight night on Saturday, May 5, 2024.

Frezzy Mcbones
Frezzy Mcbones

The fight served as one of the undercard bouts for the main event featuring the legendary Azumah Nelson and the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly.

Recommended articles

Stepping into the ring accompanied by Ghanaian comic actor Dr. Likee and his entourage, Freezy Macbones added a touch of entertainment to the atmosphere at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

As the match commenced, both boxers engaged in an intense exchange of punches in the early rounds.

However, it was Freezy Macbones who gained the upper hand, delivering a powerful blow that sent Adoku to the canvas during the second round of the bout.

ADVERTISEMENT

See full video below:

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Francis Ngannou: Boxer and UFC star loses 15-month-old son

Francis Ngannou: Boxer and UFC star loses 15-month-old son

Koku Anyidoho meets Kobbie Mainoo’s father at funeral in Ghana

Koku Anyidoho meets Kobbie Mainoo’s father at funeral in Ghana

Mohammed Kudus proud of Fatawu Issahaku’s exploits at Leicester City

‘What a player!’ – Kudus proud of Fatawu Issahaku’s exploits at Leicester City

Curses will befall Hearts players if they lead club to relegation – Dan Quaye warns

Curses will befall Hearts players if they lead club to relegation – Dan Quaye warns