The siblings are Nana Ofori-Atta Ayim, Dr Kofi Ayim, William Ayim and Doreen Afia Fortune.
Gabby and siblings build multipurpose sports complex in honour of late mother (PHOTOS)
Gabby Asare Otchere -Darko and his siblings have built a multipurpose sports complex in Kyebi to honour their late mother, Sophia Ofori-Atta.
On Saturday, January 1, 2022, the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, officially opened the Sophia Ofori-Atta Sports Centre, a multipurpose sports complex in Kyebi.
Named after the late princess of the Akyem Abuakwa State, the Sophia Ofori-Atta Sports Centre has two standard-sized tennis courts, a basketball court, a badminton court and a standard-sized football pitch.
The facility’s courts can seat up to 300 spectators.
Speaking at the colourful opening ceremony, Asare Otchere-Darko explained that an edifice like this was no more than the princess deserved.
Speaking on behalf of his siblings, he said: “She was obviously more than just a mother to us. She personified all that is right and enviable about motherhood and humanity in general.
“So it’s important that we preserve her memory to let the next generation know who Princess Sophia Afia Kyerewaa Ofori-Atta was and why we are proud of her.
“For people like her, it’s hard to truly appreciate them for what they stood for and the impact they had on us. This is the least I can do to honour her memory.”
The ceremony was attended by the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, the MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, and the MP for Abuakwa North, Gifty Twum Ampofo.
Also in attendance were the municipal chief executives for Abuakwa North, Alhaji Bodinga, and Abuakwa South, Akosua Asabea Annoh. In addition, there were members of Okyeman Traditional Council present.
