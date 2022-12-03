RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

GFA expresses contrition over Black Stars World Cup exit

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its regret following the Black Stars’ early exit from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after suffering a 2-0 defeat to rivals, Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha on Friday.

Ghana Black Stars
The Black Stars failed to record a positive result against the South American side to book a place in the round of 16 of the competition.

A statement issued by the football body said: “The Ghana Football Association is extremely grateful to the government, the Ghanaian people, the football family, corporate Ghana, our esteemed sponsors and supporters for their unflinching, unwavering and unalloyed support during the Black Stars FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign”.

GFA Statement
It expressed its profound apologies to the government of Ghana, Ghanaians, and all stakeholders for the teams’ inability to make it to the next stage of the competition.

“We believe that valuable lessons have been learned from our qualification and participation in the tournament and aim to continue with the positives going into the future,” it added.

It said the GFA would update the general public on any developments concerning the Black Stars.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

