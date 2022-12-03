GFA expresses contrition over Black Stars World Cup exit

A statement issued by the football body said: “The Ghana Football Association is extremely grateful to the government, the Ghanaian people, the football family, corporate Ghana, our esteemed sponsors and supporters for their unflinching, unwavering and unalloyed support during the Black Stars FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign”.

Pulse Ghana

It expressed its profound apologies to the government of Ghana, Ghanaians, and all stakeholders for the teams’ inability to make it to the next stage of the competition.

“We believe that valuable lessons have been learned from our qualification and participation in the tournament and aim to continue with the positives going into the future,” it added.