RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

GFA unveils Woodin as official textile partner

Authors:

Pulse Staff

The Ghana Football Association has unveiled Woodin as the official textile partner for a period of one year.

GFA Woodin
GFA Woodin Pulse Ghana

The event, which took place at the GTP House, Tema, on Friday, April 30, 2021, was attended by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and his deputy Mark Addo.

Recommended articles

Others included former GFA Chairman Alhaji M.N.D Jawula, Technical Director Bernhard Lippert, Jerry Dugbartey - a Member of the Women’s League Board, Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby and Henry Asante Twum – Director of Communications.

Woodin is a leading textile brand inspired by African culture and art.

Woodin will provide fabrics and sports leisurewear for Coaches and Technical Team members of the 18 Premier League clubs, Coaches and Technical Team members of the 16 Women’s Premier League clubs and the Senior National Team - the Black Stars.

The Provisions breaks down to 1,200 yards of customized Woodin fabric to be used by the GFA as Official Friday wear.

Woodin will also provide 490 pieces each of polo shirts, joggers, bomber jackets as well as 390 pieces of baseball caps designed with customized Woodin print.

Part of the deal is to produce GFA Textile Fabric for the staff of the Ghana Football Association.

Authors:

Pulse Staff

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex