Ghana set to take on Mexico in friendly encounter

The Ghana Black Stars have been diligently preparing for this match, fine-tuning their skills and strategies in order to put on a strong performance as they prepare for the AFCON journey in Cote d'Ivoire.

Beyond the Mexico match, the Black Stars' international friendly journey will continue, as they are scheduled to face the US Soccer team on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Black Stars will be looking to secure their first-ever win against Jaime Lozano's Mexico, having faced off three times previously, with their last encounter taking place in 2017 when Mexico dominated with a lone goal from Elias Hernandez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Hughton's men have remained unbeaten since he took over in March and secured their AFCON qualification with a convincing victory against the Central African Republic.