Ghanaian-born Kwadwo Duah shines in debut for Switzerland, scores first goal in EURO 2024

Duah's journey to the Swiss national team has been one of perseverance and dedication. Although of Ghanaian descent, he has embraced his Swiss identity and has been a standout player in the Swiss domestic leagues. His exceptional skills caught the attention of the national team selectors, earning him a spot in the squad for the prestigious tournament.

Pulse Ghana

In his debut match, Duah showcased his talent and composure by netting Switzerland’s opening goal, setting the tone for their EURO 2024 campaign. His performance not only brought him into the spotlight but also gave Swiss fans a new hero to rally behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the club level, Duah plays for Ludogorets, where he shares the field with fellow Ghanaian Bernard Tekpetey. Their partnership has been instrumental in Ludogorets' success, and their camaraderie is expected to strengthen further with their shared international experiences.

Duah’s performance has also sparked discussions about his potential future contributions to the Swiss national team and his role in the upcoming matches.

For now, his debut remains a testament to his talent and the promising future that lies ahead for this Ghanaian-born star in Swiss football.