Ghanaian delegate missing in Birmingham after Commonwealth Games

The number included 13 competitors and four others who were part of the individual teams.

Nine of the 17 missing people have been found while eight remain unaccounted for. Of the missing eight, two are said to be Pakistani boxers aged 22 and 25, named in media reports as Suleman Baloch and Nazeer Ullah Khan.

Five others are from the Sri Lankan squad and one is a delegate from Ghana. Police said a dozen members of the Sri Lankan team went missing, of which seven have now been found.

A competitor from Botswana and an athlete from Cameroon also went missing but both have also been found. Police are working with immigration officials to ensure the welfare and safety of all those who have been located.

A force spokesperson, said: “We’ve received a total of 17 missing people reports from visiting Commonwealth Games delegations – 13 competitors and four other delegation members. Of those, nine have since been found and eight remain outstanding.

“We’re making enquiries alongside immigration officials to ensure they are safe and well,” Police told the Birmingham Mail

Meanwhile, team Ghana won five medals in Birmingham.

A total of 126 athletes and coaches represented Ghana at the Games in Birmingham in various sporting disciplines.

They competed in athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, cycling (road race), field hockey, judo, table tennis, triathlon, para-cycling, weightlifting, and squash.

In the end, these athletes won five medals, taking the country’s total haul at the Commonwealth Games to 62 medals since the inception of the Games in 1954.

Boxing delivered Ghana’s first three medals at the Games, with Abraham Mensah and Joseph Commey winning silver medals, while Abdul Wahid Omar won bronze.