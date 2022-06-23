RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  gist

Cristiano Ronaldo begins Cryptocurrency journey following announcement of the latest partnership

On Thursday afternoon, the company took to their official Twitter page to release a video of Ronaldo where the Portuguese star revealed his excitement about the deal.

“I am delighted to announce my partnership with Binance. Together we are going to change NFT gaming and take football to the next level, and this is just the beginning”, Ronaldo said in the unveiling video.

Binance made a brief statement in the caption of the video that read, “We're kicking off an exclusive multi-year NFT partnership with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is your opportunity to own an iconic piece of sports history and join CR7's Web3 community.”

A few minutes later, Ronaldo replied to the announcement with a tweet of his own: "Proud to be partnering with @binance. Together we’ll give you the opportunity to own an iconic piece of sports history. I’m excited to take this journey with all of you. Let’s change the NFT game with #Binance.”

With a social media following of nearly 600 million on Twitter and Instagram alone, the deal would have been a no-brainer for Binance, who would be keen to tap into Cristiano’s almost cult-like following on the internet.

Binance is expected to develop a series of NFT collections exclusive to their NFT platform called Binance NFT. The first releases from the collection will be available later in the year, and the rumour mill has it that Cristiano himself will create some of the designs.

While this deal is exciting for Ronaldo, other issues around his football are less than ideal. Find out more here.

