Who is Lil Baby? the US Rapper set to perform at the 2022 World Cup Opening ceremony

The rapper tweeted a short clip, offering a glimpse of the song’s cover with the caption: “FIFA World Cup here we go. The World is #yourstotake – out Friday. #budxbaby”

The overlay text says: “Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack”

For the song, the American superstar collaborated the members of Tears for Fears – Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith.

The rapper took to social media to share with his seven million followers on Twitter via as he wrote: “They Really Got The Boy Performing At The World Cup.”

Soon, his post was flooded with responses as fans were curious to know what he was planning to include in his performances.

Lil Baby recently lit up the halftime performance at the McDonald’s All-American Games and is now set to deliver another show at the November showpiece in Qatar.

Lil Baby Artiste Profile

Dominique Armani Jones aka. Lil Baby was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 3, 1994. Before making it big in the American rap scene, he had previously faced jail time for his criminal activities.

The 27-year-old rapper became popular after the success of his debut mix tape ‘Perfect Timing.’

One of the main reasons for the mix tape’s success was Lil Baby’s ability to fascinate music lovers with his lyrics.

The success of his first venture had him collaborating with other famous artists, and he quickly climbed up the ladder of success.

He later released successful singles, such as ‘My Dawg,’ and ‘Pink Slip.’

His second studio album, My Turn (2020), reached #1 on the Billboard 200 and is certified triple-platinum by the RIAA.

His feature on the song "Hurricane" by Kanye West, alongside The Weeknd, won him the Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance.