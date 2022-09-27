RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  gist

'Sad Romance' - Mauro Icardi brands ex-wife Wanda Nara as 'Toxic' following split-up

The Galatasaray striker has finally broken his silence following Wanda Nara's announcement of their break-up last week.

Mauro Icardi has spoken out for the first time since Wanda Nara confirmed their split on social media
Wanda Nara, who married Mauro Icardi in 2014 under the most controversial of circumstances, confirmed the pair had finally called it quits last week.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother of five and Icardi's agent wrote: "It is very painful for me to live this moment. But given my exposure and the things that are transcending and the media speculation, it is preferable that they know about it from me.

"I have nothing more to clarify and I am not going to give any kind of detail about this separation.

"Please, I ask that you understand not only for me, but also for our children." via her Ig story.

Wanda Nara announced that she had separated from her husband Mauro Icardi this month
Now her estranged husband has broken his silence on their separation by posting private messages between the two on his social media pages.

As reported by Marca, Icardi took to his official Instagram account, posting a series of screenshotted messages on WhatsApp between the pair.

The screenshotted messages posted by Icardi showed Wanda asking whether the footballer was alone and where he was.

Icardi and Wanda Nara's chat
Icardi and Wanda Nara's chat Instagram story via Mauro Icardi
Icardi Ig story
Icardi Ig story Instagram

Icardi then responds by labeling Wanda as "toxic" and wanting to "manage" his life, as his response read: "When you are single, or you say you are, but you are toxic."

In another Instagram story, he posted a message that read: "Now you want to manage my life separately too?"

The Argentine striker who later ended up deleting the messages from his social media, posted a picture blowing a kiss to the camera, tagging Wanda in it alongside a heart and kissing emoji.

Mauro Icardi joined Galatasaray on loan this summer
Mauro Icardi joined Galatasaray on loan this summer Twitter
Wanda Nara
Wanda Nara Instagram

Icardi, who has two children with Wanda - Francesca, seven, and Isabella, five, recently left Paris Saint-Germain to join Galatasaray on loan.

Wanda who is also his agent, was largely responsible for his big-money move away from Inter in 2019 after the former skipper fell out with the club's hierarchy.

He was unveiled alongside former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata alongside three other new signings.

