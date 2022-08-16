Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

The Egyptian attacker who is a Muslim has always been known for his philanthropy in his hometown and has once again offered a warming gesture through his latest donation.

Salah's donation is understood to have been made in order to help rebuild a church destroyed by a deadly fire in his native Egypt.

At least 41 people had been reported dead in Giza, Egypt which is across the Nile from the country's capital Cairo, after a fire broke out at the weekend.

The tragedy struck as an estimated 1,000 Coptic Christian worshippers gathered for Mass at the Abu Sifin church on Sunday.

According to officials, the fire, was believed to have started by an electrical fault in an air conditioning unit which ended up blocking an exit and causing a stampede.

CNN had also reported that at least 18 children were among the dead.

Salah makes generous donation to help rebuild Egyptian church after fire tragedy

Salah, who was born in Nagrig, in the north of Egypt, will now aid the rebuild of the church after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi offered his "sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims that have passed on to be with their Lord in one of his houses of worship" and ordered the armed forces to begin the rebuilding process.

According to Egyptian outlet OnTime Sports, Salah has donated three million Egyptian dollars, which equates to around £129,706, which equates to 65.6 million naira to the cause.

The Sunday Times ’ 2022 charitable list rates the Liverpool talisman as the eighth most generous person in the UK.

The newspaper estimates that he has recently given away some £2.5million – equivalent to six percent of his estimated £41m wealth.

Mohamed Salah's Charitable deeds

One of his most notable donations came in 2019, when he gave away £2.4m to the National Cancer Institute in Cairo after it was severely damaged by a car bomb.

Salah has also helped build a hospital, school, youth centre and ambulance unit in Nagrig, as well as providing five acres of land for a waste treatment plant, allowing residents to have a safe source of clean water.

Salah is estimated to have donated more than £400,000 to help his native.

Maher Shetia, the mayor of Nagrig, paid tribute to Salah’s generosity back in 2017 and was quoted to have praised Salah for his philanthrophy.

"Salah highlighted his small village on the international map,"