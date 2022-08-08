Revealed: How Manchester United legend 'headbutted' his girlfriend at his £1.7million home

The former Wales boss and Manchester United star was spotted with his legal team, as he made his way through a huddle of photographers at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court in UK this morning.

The 48-year-old Welshman is charged with assaulting his 36-year-old former girlfriend and PR executive Kate Greville and causing her bodily harm on November 1, 2020, at his Manchester home as per a report from Mail Online.

Giggs also faces a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour towards Ms. Greville throughout their relationship, which began in 2017 and ended after the alleged assault.

The charge also specifies that his behaviour towards Ms. Greville included the use of 'isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse'.

Last year, a court heard that Giggs allegedly kicked Ms. Greville in the back before throwing her out of a five-star hotel bedroom naked after she accused him of flirting with other women.

The former Premier League footballer is further charged with common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, on that same day.

Giggs was arrested by police at his home in November 2020 and later released on bail.

He has since denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty at an initial court appearance in April last year.

The former Manchester United and Wales International Footballer was due to face trial in January, but the hearing was put back due to the ongoing backlog of court cases caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryan Giggs Stepped Down From Wales Coaching Job Amid Assualt Charges

Last month, Giggs resigned as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

In a statement, he said he did not want Wales' preparations for November's World Cup in Qatar to be 'affected, destabilized or jeopardized in any way by the continued interest around this case.

Giggs met Ms. Greville in 2013 after she helped promote his Hotel Football venue, launched with ex-United teammate Gary Neville.

He and his wife Stacey divorced in December 2017 and they finalized a £40million settlement after he allegedly cheated on her with model Imogen Thomas during their 10-year marriage.

Giggs found love again with another model, 33-year-old Zara Charles, who has so far 'supported' him through the ongoing charges.