Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

The shocking report suggested that Partey was left out of Arsenal's pre-season schedule in Germany as he was dealing with personal issues.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian midfielder was reportedly being accused of rape by his Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella for one of the most ridiculous reasons ever.

Partey's Moroccan wife Sara Bella had reportedly accused the Arsenal star of rape after refusing to walk her down the aisle.

Eventually, the rumours died down with the Arsenal star rejoining his teammates in Germany for Arsenal's pre-season.

Thomas Partey facing fresh Rape Allegations

However, Partey has once again made the rounds on social media after a Twitter user called him out over fresh rape allegations on Thursday evening, July 28.

An unidentified lady with a Twitter username known as @deffonotchaur has seemingly called out the Arsenal midfielder with screenshots on his private chats with the alleged victim in a series of tweets.

According to her, Thomas Partey allegedly tried to force his p*n*s into her mouth while she was drunk and sleeping. A bizarre gesture which she obviously didn't take kindly.

@deffonotchaur began with a thread that read: 'Thomas Partey is a serial rapist who has got lucky because the date he decided to rape me whilst we were on holiday together was 10 days before UK law changed allowing UK police forces jurisdiction over crimes committed outside the UK'

Following the post, @deffonotchaur then added another tweet in the thread with a screen-recorded video of her chats with Partey and a post that read:

'This is the “innocent man” you arsenal fans were defending this video was recorded from my fronds phone after his agent threatened me and told me they would say I made fake videos and manipulated the screenshots.'

According to the lady, she and Thomas Partey were dating and the Arsenal star had already met before the alleged incident in Ibiza.

@deffonotchaur also claims she tried to break things up with Partey, before he convinced her that he was going to change.

'We were dating, he asked me to travel with him for his birthday after I tried to end things with him a few weeks prior. He convinced me that he had booked the trip for us and that he was going to change. I fell for it.' she claimed.

The lady also goes on to post several screen recordings of her chats with the Ghanaian star via her Snapchat and WhatsApp as well as clips from the times they've been together.

Further screen recordings of their chat revealed that the lady indeed had a relationship with Partey after she was asked to verify her relationship with the Arsenal star.

@deffonotchaur also posted her chats with Partey on his official snapchat account via series of screen recordings.

The lady continued to post screenshots of her chats with the Ghanaian international to further validate her claims:

According to the lady, she also tried to resolve the issue with Partey, just after it happened as they were dating, believing that the Arsenal midfielder just made a mistake.

She also claimed she told her friend immediately after the incident as she was on the trip with her.

According to her, she texted the Arsenal star but he didn’t respond as he was out partying but he tried to shut down the conversation entirely.

As of Thursday night, Thomas Partey, is yet to respond to the latest allegations levelled against him.

It also remains to be seen what next for Arsenal, as they could now be faced with dealing with another issue involving the public image of one of their players,

According to a source close to the Arsenal midfielder via a series of tweets, it was revealed that Partey rejected a marriage proposal from his lover Sara Bella.

Things had been going smoothly for the pair but after he refused to walk her down the aisle, Sara reportedly tried to blackmail him by accusing him of rape.

The rape accusation was reported to the police and Partey a local chief in his country Ghana was picked up by the authorities.

This stunning development became a real twist in their fairytale as reports further emerged stating that Sara Bella’s social media status has been changed from “Married” to “Single,” .

Thomas Partey was also believed to be in shock having spent about £.700,000 on the same person accused him of rape.

Partey previously converted his religion from Christianity to a Islam and also changed his name to YAKUBU all because of her Moroccan girlfriend who has allegedly accused him of rape.

Who is Sara Bella? Thomas Partey's Girlfriend

From what we know so far, Sara Bella is a Moroccan model who has been rumored to be dating Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Sara Bella relocated to the United Kingdom to further her education. and most likely met the Ghanaian footballer during that period.

Meanwhile, not much detail is currently known about Partey's alleged lover as of this moment asides from her Tik Tok account.

However, Partey was yet to make their relationship public before the allegations sprung up.