Government pays Kwesi Appiah GH¢593,000 arrears; C.K Akonnor also paid

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has paid all outstanding arrears due to former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah.

Former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah

According to a publication by Graphic Sports, the former national team coach is expected to receive all arrears due him this week after the ministry transferred to his account a total of GH¢593,000 — representing the three-month salary arrears owed him.

The report also suggested the government has paid part of the salary arrears owed current Black Stars coach CK Akonnor and his assistant, David Duncan.

Mr. Akonnor will receive GH¢593,000 as salary arrears for five months.

Last week the ministry ensured that all outstanding issues with Appiah were settled almost 15 months after the GFA refused to renew his $35,000-a-month job after his two-year contract expired.

The coach, through his solicitors, battled the ministry over the settlement of his three-month salary arrears and the terms of payment.

The payment of the salary arrears was initially held back after Appiah is said to have rejected payment in cedis and insisted on being paid in dollars per his employment contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), but after further negotiations, the former coach softened his stance on the terms of payment and accepted to be paid the cedi equivalent of his outstanding salary of $105,000.

