Government pays Kwesi Appiah GH¢593,000 arrears; C.K Akonnor also paid

The report also suggested the government has paid part of the salary arrears owed current Black Stars coach CK Akonnor and his assistant, David Duncan.

Mr. Akonnor will receive GH¢593,000 as salary arrears for five months.

Last week the ministry ensured that all outstanding issues with Appiah were settled almost 15 months after the GFA refused to renew his $35,000-a-month job after his two-year contract expired.

The coach, through his solicitors, battled the ministry over the settlement of his three-month salary arrears and the terms of payment.