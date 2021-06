Also, the Club is charged for failing to implement existing safety rules and regulations in and around the stadium by failing to ensure social distancing, wearing of nose masks in the stadium and washing of hands at various entry points of the stadium.

The Chief Executive Officer of Accra Great Olympics Oloboi Commodore has also been charged on two counts of misconducts for comments he made in a radio interview.

The Chief Executive of the Premier League Club in reference to Accra Hearts of Oak allegedly stated in an interview on Happy 98.9FM that ‘if not for dubious officiating they wouldn’t be where they are now’,

The comment is deemed to be an offensive statement which in the opinion of the Association, is ungentlemanly and likely to bring the game into disrepute.