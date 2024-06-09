Hasaacas Ladies reclaim Women’s Premier League title after thrashing Apem Darkoa

Eager to overturn their recent finals defeats against the same opponent, Hasaacas Ladies entered the game with determination and purpose, Veronica Baa Kumah set the tone early with a remarkable goal from outside the penalty box, giving Hasaacas the lead just 11 minutes into the match.

The lead was swiftly extended three minutes later when Abdulai Mukarama capitalized on a superb cross from Fiduos Yakaubu, slotting the ball home from close range.

With a comfortable two-goal advantage at halftime, Hasaacas Ladies managed to keep Ampem Darkoa at bay in the second half despite increased pressure from the Techiman-based side.

Ampem Darkoa's persistence paid off in the 73rd minute when Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah, the league's leading scorer, found the net to halve the deficit.

However, Hasaacas Ladies maintained their composure and held on to secure the victory, reclaiming the league title from their rivals.

This victory sets Hasaacas Ladies on a high note as they prepare for their upcoming participation in the WAFU B Women's Champions League championship.