ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Hasaacas Ladies reclaim Women’s Premier League title after thrashing Apem Darkoa

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Hasaacas Ladies Secure Fifth Women’s Premier League Title with Victory Over Ampem Darkoa Ladies Hasaacas Ladies clinched their fifth Ghana Women's Premier League title after defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies on Saturday, June 8.

HASAACAS-LADIES
HASAACAS-LADIES

In an intense match held at the University of Ghana Stadium, the Hasmal Ladies emerged triumphant with a 2-1 win, marking their return to the top spot since Malta Guinness Ghana became the league's headline sponsors.

Recommended articles

Eager to overturn their recent finals defeats against the same opponent, Hasaacas Ladies entered the game with determination and purpose, Veronica Baa Kumah set the tone early with a remarkable goal from outside the penalty box, giving Hasaacas the lead just 11 minutes into the match.

The lead was swiftly extended three minutes later when Abdulai Mukarama capitalized on a superb cross from Fiduos Yakaubu, slotting the ball home from close range.

With a comfortable two-goal advantage at halftime, Hasaacas Ladies managed to keep Ampem Darkoa at bay in the second half despite increased pressure from the Techiman-based side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ampem Darkoa's persistence paid off in the 73rd minute when Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah, the league's leading scorer, found the net to halve the deficit.

However, Hasaacas Ladies maintained their composure and held on to secure the victory, reclaiming the league title from their rivals.

This victory sets Hasaacas Ladies on a high note as they prepare for their upcoming participation in the WAFU B Women's Champions League championship.

3.5

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Stars arrive in Bamako ahead of Mali World Cup qualifier (Photos)

Photos: Black Stars arrive in Bamako ahead of Mali World Cup qualifier

Thomas Partey: I have the experience to help young players in Black Stars

Thomas Partey: I have the experience to help young players in Black Stars

Ronaldo’s reply to Mbappe breaks record for most-liked comment on Instagram

Ronaldo’s reply to Mbappe breaks record for most-liked comment on Instagram

Stephen Appiah backs Mourinho to improve Djiku as he did with Essien

Stephen Appiah backs Mourinho to improve Djiku as he did with Essien