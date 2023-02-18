Hatayspor: You will be remembered Christain Atsu

Atsu was competing in his debut campaign with the Turkish Super League team after moving from Saudi side Al Raeb in the immediate past offseason.

The club today in its first official statement released the whereabouts of Atsu since the natural disaster happened on Monday, February 6 sharing their grief with the public.

“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, you beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. Rest in peace”

Atsu scored his only goal for Hatayspor in a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa just hours before the earthquakes hit Turkey.

Atsu played for the Black Stars at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and was named the Best Player at the 2015 AFCON.