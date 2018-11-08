news

On 8th November, 2013, David Duncan was shockingly sacked as the coach of Ghana football giants Hearts of Oak after just one year in charge.

He was accused of over spending during his short spell by the Board of Directors of the club.

Duncan 50, at the time joined the Phobian club in November 2012 after C.K Akunnor was relieved of his duties.

The former Ashgold coach led Hearts from 14th position to fifth after an impressive run in the second half of the season.

Duncan also got Hearts of Oak to a first semi-final appearance in the FA Cup in 13 years. They lost 2-1 to Medeama in the semi-finals of the 2012/13 MTN FA CUP.

David Duncan won his first trophy for Accra Hearts of Oak on 1st July, 2013 when his team beat, their season nemesis, Medeama 2-0 to win the 2013 GHALCA President's Cup.

Hearts of Oak issued a statement that they mutually parted ways with Duncan

"Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited wish to announce that we have mutually agreed with Coach David Duncan to part ways with immediate effect," an official statement read.

"We wish to assure the Club’s teeming followers that the Club remains focused on mounting a credible challenge for the Premier League and FA Cup. Meanwhile, Assistant Coach Ben Adjei has been asked to take temporary charge of the team."

By the time Duncan was sacked the Phobians were lying second on the log with 20 points - four short of leaders Asante Kotoko. Duncan's Hearts won six out of 10 games and drew two and lost the remainder.