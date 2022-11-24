In the 64th minute, the referee awarded a penalty to Ronaldo after a tackle from Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu.
How is that a penalty - Ghanaians react to Ronaldo's penalty decision
Ghanaians have reacted to the penalty decision by the referee for Portugal against the Black Stars.
But Ghanaians on Twitter are roaring asking how the challenge is a penalty
Read the comments below:
https://twitter.com/omojuwa/status/1595830181327179777?s=46&t=WZ0pMiVUdRPOVkMaAExe8Q
Black Stars coach Otto Addo included Black Stars captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew in his starting 11 for Ghana’s first game at the 2022 World Cup.
The lineup also had familiar faces like Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Kudus for this afternoon’s clash against Portugal.
Below is how the Black Stars lined up
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Daniel Amartey
Alidu Seidu
Alex Djiku
Mohammed Salisu
Baba Rahman
Salis Abdul Samed
Thomas Partey
Mohammed Kudus
Inaki Williams
Andre Ayew (C)
