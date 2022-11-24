RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

How is that a penalty - Ghanaians react to Ronaldo's penalty decision

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaians have reacted to the penalty decision by the referee for Portugal against the Black Stars.

Ronaldo on penalty
In the 64th minute, the referee awarded a penalty to Ronaldo after a tackle from Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu.

But Ghanaians on Twitter are roaring asking how the challenge is a penalty

Read the comments below:

https://twitter.com/omojuwa/status/1595830181327179777?s=46&t=WZ0pMiVUdRPOVkMaAExe8Q

Black Stars coach Otto Addo included Black Stars captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew in his starting 11 for Ghana’s first game at the 2022 World Cup.

The lineup also had familiar faces like Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Kudus for this afternoon’s clash against Portugal.

Below is how the Black Stars lined up

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Daniel Amartey

Alidu Seidu

Alex Djiku

Mohammed Salisu

Baba Rahman

Salis Abdul Samed

Thomas Partey

Mohammed Kudus

Inaki Williams

Andre Ayew (C)

