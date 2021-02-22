He said he has no intentions to apply for the vacant coaching role at the club since the resignation of Kosta Papic last week.

In a GTV Sports+ interview, JE Sarpong said that he will not avail himself to the Hearts job.

“I will not offer myself to Coach them (Hearts) because I don’t want to die early”- Coach Sarpong said on Newsfile on GTV Sports Plus.

Rumours have been rife that former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston will be offered the coaching role at the club.

However, both Hearts of Oak and Laryea have come out to deny the rumours.

The names of coaches Ibrahim Tanko and Ben Acheampong and former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston have come up as potential replacements for Papic.