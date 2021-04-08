“I hope my journey inspires people to chase their dreams” - Saeed

Saeed owns some of the finest camels and horses in the racing industry. They are premium animal athletes who perform as exceptionally as world-famous sports stars. These camels and horses are a source of great pride and have drawn international recognition.

Champion camels include Hodor (Game of Thrones anyone?) and Mafsa, who have taken first and second place in the Al Wathba Final Annual Camel Races Festival. The cash reward for the top spot in these races comes to roughly $1 million USD. Horse racing is equally profitable, and Saeed runs Fazza Stables with a close eye to continuously deliver champions like Matterhorn and Gronkowski.

Horses are Saeed’s passion, as he has worked with them almost all his life. This passion drives the trainer to give 200% as he reviews even the tiniest detail of each horse with every member of his staff. Teamwork and communication are key elements of why Fazza continues to turn out some of the finest racehorses in the UAE. Like camels, horses are valued as companions, and Saeed keeps one very close to his heart. His beloved Frankyfourfingers died after a fall in January of 2018 during a race, and Saeed claims the steed laid down his life for him.