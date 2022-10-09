RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

"I hope you respect me, I'm gay" - Iker Casillas sarcastically tweets

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Real Madrid and Spain legend, Iker Casillas has sarcastically announced that he is gay. Iker took on his official Twitter handle and said, "I hope you respect me: I'm gay".

Iker Casillas
Iker Casillas

The 41-year-old former goalkeeper, one of the greatest of the modern era, jokingly tweeted this probably to drive social attention.

Read Also

Many social media users have also shared reactions to the news, saying it could be a mere rumor including other world sports hubs.

Casillas in the latest response to his earlier post has reacted to his possible romance with Alejandra Onieva through a striking message on Twitter.

The Spain football star has however, deleted earlier post about coming out as gay from his socials.

Casillas was married to Sara Carbonero between 2016 and 2021, and they have two children together, but Casillas has now bravely told the world his real story.

The former goalkeeper played for Real Madrid for 16 years, winning several major honors such as five La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.

Casillas also won the World Cup and two European Championships with the Spanish national team, making 167 appearances for his country in total.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

Trending

Erling Haaland keeps scoring game after game
UCL

'He's not human!' - Copenhagen goalkeeper complains about 'robot' Haaland after 19th goal

Rafael Nadal is now the outright leader in Tennis men’s history with 22 Grand Slam Major Singles titles.
TENNIS

Rafael Nadal speaks on complicated year after receiving award from Spanish king

Here are the top 10 highest-rated Ghanaian players on FIFA 23

Here are the top 10 highest-rated Ghanaian players on FIFA 23

Haminu Dramani reveals what Essien told him after World Cup goal against USA

Haminu Dramani reveals what Essien told him after World Cup goal against USA