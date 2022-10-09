RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Iker Casillas issues apology to LGBT community, says his account was hacked

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has apologized after causing a stir on social media with 'gay' tweet. “I’m gay” while confirming that his account was hacked.

The ex-Madrid net-minder deleted the tweet before confirming his account was hacked in an apologetic post to his followers. ''Hacked account. Luckily everything is in order,'' said Casillas. ''Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.''

Former Spain and Barcelona defender Carles Puyol also apologized after responding to the tweet. "I have made a mistake. Sorry for a clumsy joke which had no bad intention and was totally out of place," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "I understand that I may have hurt someone's feelings. All my respect and support for the LGBTQ+ community."

Reports in Spain claimed that Casillas was responding to speculation suggesting that he is dating Alejandra Onieva, having recently been linked with Melyssa Pinto, Rocio Osorno, and Gerard Pique’s ex-wife, Shakira. Casillas’ love life has dominated gossip columns since the breakdown of his marriage to Sara Carbonero.

World Cup winner Casillas retired from football in August 2020 on the back of suffering a heart attack during his time at Porto and was appointed the deputy to the Real Madrid Foundation CEO later that year.

