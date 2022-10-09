Iker Casillas issues apology to LGBT community, says his account was hacked

Pulse Ghana

Former Spain and Barcelona defender Carles Puyol also apologized after responding to the tweet. "I have made a mistake. Sorry for a clumsy joke which had no bad intention and was totally out of place," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "I understand that I may have hurt someone's feelings. All my respect and support for the LGBTQ+ community."

Reports in Spain claimed that Casillas was responding to speculation suggesting that he is dating Alejandra Onieva, having recently been linked with Melyssa Pinto, Rocio Osorno, and Gerard Pique’s ex-wife, Shakira. Casillas’ love life has dominated gossip columns since the breakdown of his marriage to Sara Carbonero.

World Cup winner Casillas retired from football in August 2020 on the back of suffering a heart attack during his time at Porto and was appointed the deputy to the Real Madrid Foundation CEO later that year.