Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

The 32-year-old Adesanya recorded a unanimous decision victory against Cannonier after five rounds in the octagon.

Adesanya the reigning UFC middleweight champion came into the fight with pressure as Canadian rapper, singer, and actor Aubrey Drake Graham made a huge bet on him to win.

Drake bet one million dollars that Adesanya would win and even had a face time with him a day before the fight.

Adesanya breaks Drake curse

Adesanya showed no signs of pressure as he came into the fight with the theme song of popular wrestler the Undertaker.

At the octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area Adesanya established his dominance from the start to put Cannonier on the back foot.

His tactics resulted into a convincing victory despite a late combination of hits by Cannonier.

After the fight, it was confirmed that Drake had won his one million dollar bet on Adesanya.

Reactions as Adesanya breaks Drake curse

The Drake curse was coined after the Canadian star loses whenever he places a bet on a fighter to win.

Nigerian born-British professional boxer suffered from the Drake curse when he posed with the Canadian rapper ahead of his first fight against Andy Ruiz in New York.

Fans were delighted that Adesanya was able to retain his title despite Drake betting on him.

