RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Drake’s curse had no effect on Adesanya. Izzy did what Anthony Joshua could not do by defeating the Drake curse.

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier
Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

Nigerian-born New Zealand professional Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Israel Mobolaji Adesanya was victorious against Jared Cannonier at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 276.

Recommended articles

The 32-year-old Adesanya recorded a unanimous decision victory against Cannonier after five rounds in the octagon.

Adesanya the reigning UFC middleweight champion came into the fight with pressure as Canadian rapper, singer, and actor Aubrey Drake Graham made a huge bet on him to win.

Drake bet one million dollars that Adesanya would win and even had a face time with him a day before the fight.

ALSO READ: Anthony Joshua reveals why he sacked coaching crew for Usyk rematch

Super Eagles star could join Nottingham Forest but Leeds United are also interested

Super Eagles of Nigeria missing from CAF National Team of the Year

Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain title at UFC 276
Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain title at UFC 276 Pulse Nigeria

Adesanya showed no signs of pressure as he came into the fight with the theme song of popular wrestler the Undertaker.

At the octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area Adesanya established his dominance from the start to put Cannonier on the back foot.

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier
Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier Pulse Nigeria

His tactics resulted into a convincing victory despite a late combination of hits by Cannonier.

After the fight, it was confirmed that Drake had won his one million dollar bet on Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya beats Jared Cannonier at UFC 276
Israel Adesanya beats Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 Pulse Nigeria

The Drake curse was coined after the Canadian star loses whenever he places a bet on a fighter to win.

Nigerian born-British professional boxer suffered from the Drake curse when he posed with the Canadian rapper ahead of his first fight against Andy Ruiz in New York.

Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to win against Cannonier [Video]
Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to win against Cannonier [Video] Pulse Nigeria

Fans were delighted that Adesanya was able to retain his title despite Drake betting on him.

See reactions below

reactions as Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier
reactions as Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier Pulse Nigeria
reactions as Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier
reactions as Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier Pulse Nigeria
reactions as Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier
reactions as Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

    Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

  • Israel Adesanya has issued a response to former foe Alex Pereira

    Israel Adesanya responds to Alex Pereira call out after succesful title defence

  • Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain title at UFC 276

    Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain title

Trending

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game

Adam Kwarasey advises Europe-born players ahead of nationality switches

Adam Kwarasey advises Europe-born players ahead of nationality switches