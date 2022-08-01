Kounde joins Barcelona from La Liga rivals Sevilla on a fee worth about 60 million euros.

The 23-year-old Kounde joined Barcelona on a five year deal and has a release clause of one billion euros.

At the press conference, Kounde revealed that before signing with Barcelona Premier League outfit Chelsea were interested in his services.

Kounde explains rejecting Chelsea for Barcelona

The France International explained that despite the contact from Chelsea his desire was to wait for an offer from Barcelona.

Kounde also stated that a conversation with Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez also influenced his decision to stay in Spain.

He said, "I'm very happy and proud to join this great club. I'm very grateful to the President and the fans, now I have to train hard and succeed. I'm very happy and proud to join a club as big and ambitious as Barça."

"It's true that I had the opportunity to sign for Chelsea, but we had to wait if Barça could reach an agreement with Sevilla.

"When I saw that this was possible, I chose Barça, because I was very clear about the project."

Kounde then assured Barcelona fans that he won't take much time to adapt as he is already familiar playing in La Liga with Sevilla.

He added, "Xavi asked me to continue doing the same as in Seville: be aggressive, take the ball from behind and be committed to Barça's demand."

"The conversations with Xavi were very fluid. I've always felt the coach's affection and his desire for me to come here and that is very important to me at this stage of my career.

"My knowledge of La Liga will make it easier for me to adapt, but the important thing is to understand Barça's style well, what the coach will ask of me and to get to know my teammates."

Kounde did not take part in Barcelona's pre-season tour of the United States of America (USA).