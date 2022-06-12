Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist Kamarudeen "Kamaru" Usman is set to return to the ring at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 278.
Nigeria's Kamaru Usman to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 278
After their first fight in 2015, Auchi born Kamaru Usman will fight Leon Edwards for the second time on August 20th.
The 35-year-old Usman will take to the octagon to face Leon Edwards.
On Saturday, June 11 the UFC announced the event featuring Usman and Edwards during the pay-per-view broadcast for UFC 275.
The fight was received with mixed reaction by fans of the UFC on social media.
Usman vs Edwards
The Usman versus Edwards fight will take place at the 18,300-seat Vivint Arena home of NBA franchise the Utah Jazz.
The fight will take place on Saturday, August 20 with full capacity expected with pay-per-view numbers expected to skyrocket on ESPN.
It is a rematch between Edwards ranked the number one contender and Usman the current UFC welterweight title holder.
The last time Usman and Edwards fought in the octagon was seven years ago at UFC on FOX 17 back in December 2015 in Orlando, Florida.
The Nigerian nightmare was relentless as he recorded a unanimous decision victory against Edwards.
Usman had been hunting for boxing legend Canelo Alvarez but will now put his title as the No. 1 welterweight and pound-for-pound fighter on the line against Edwards in Utah.
