Kamaru Usman to star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to make Nigeria proud in Blank Panther Wakanda Forever.

Nigeria's Kamaru Usman to star in Blank Panther Wakanda Forever
Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist Kamarudeen Usman is set to star in Hollywood blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The 35-year-old Usman is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title holder.

Usman born in Auchi, Nigeria is regarded as the Nigerian Nightmare and one of the country's biggest names overseas.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the second installation of the movie.

Usman is now a confirmed character in the sequel of Black Panther and although his role is unknown it is rumored to be significant.

A new Black Panther shown in the teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The Nigerian Nightmare is getting ready for the defense of his UFC Welterweight title against Leon Edwards.

Usman will headline UFC 278 in a rematch against Edwards scheduled to take place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Utah on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Kamaru Usman to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever directed by Ryan Coogler will premiere on Friday, November 11, 2022 two months after Usman's fight against Edwards.

Watch the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

