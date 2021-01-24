He died on Saturday (January 23, 2021) afternoon after a short illness.

Family of the ex-footballer confirmed the news.

Mr Abukari Gariba was part of the team that won the Africa Cup for Kotoko for the first time in 1971 and competed for Ghana in football at the 1968 Summer Olympics and the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Confirming the death of Abukari in an interview with Accra-based Daily Graphic, his teammate at both Kotoko and Black Stars Malik Jabir, said his friend would be buried on Sunday, January 24 after Muslim prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque at Asawasi.

He described Abukari as one of the most dedicated players who played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

"I had known him since we started playing football at the highest level. We first played together at Real Tamale United in Tamale before moving to Kumasi to join Kotoko," he said.

On his fondest memory of his teammate, Malik said Abukari's first goal against Englebert in Congo Kinshasa gave him (Malik) the tonic to score the match-winner, making it possible for Kotoko to win the continental trophy for the first time.

"Besides playing for Kotoko we also played for the Black Stars together and his stint for turning half chances into goals endeared him so much to me and his teammates."