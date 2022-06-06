RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

LeBron James appreciates wife Savannah after becoming a billionaire [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

'Where would I be without you' - LeBron James credits his wife for his success becoming a billionaire.

LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire
LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has taken to social media to celebrate his wife Savannah.

Recommended articles

The 37-year-old James has been with Savannah since they were in high school.

Last week, American business magazine revealed that James is now a billionaire.

According to the report, James is the first basketball player to become a billionaire while still active.

James now joins Lakers legend late Kobe Bryant and Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan as the only NBA players to become a billionaire over the course of the careers.

ALSO READ - Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

Oladipo, Nnamdi and Adebayo help Miami Heat take down Atlanta Hawks in Game 5

Nigerian star Gabe Nnamdi Vincent shoots Miami Heat to a landslide win against the 76ers in Game 5

LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire
LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire Pulse Nigeria

LeBron James took to his official Instagram account to post a lengthy message to appreciate his wife after his accomplishment.

The message said, "Quick letter to my Queen, Simply just letting you know that I appreciate you more than this world has to offer!! Been my 🪨 holding this shit down from the very first jump ball!

LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire
LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire Pulse Nigeria

"With all the BS that comes into our lives throughout the years and on the daily you've never waved, fluttered or allow yourself to simply not be strong for me, us but more importantly YOU!! Where would I be today w/o you I think to myself quite often.

"The answer usually comes back to "not even close to where you would have wanted to be in life"!

LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire
LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire Pulse Nigeria

"This is my appreciation post to you my Queen 👸🏾 because I'm simply letting you and the world know I ain't shit without you! All I need in this life of sin, is me and my girlfriend aka best friend aka wife! Love, King."

LeBron James will now continue his preparation to win his fifth NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers under new coach Darwin Ham next season.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire

    LeBron James appreciates wife Savannah after becoming a billionaire [Photos]

  • Fans caught with drugs at World Cup in Qatar could face death penalty

    Fans caught with drugs at World Cup in Qatar could face death penalty

  • I went on holiday in Ghana and ended up with a job – Chris Hughton

    I went on holiday in Ghana and ended up with a job – Chris Hughton

Trending

Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split

'He always asked me how big my butt is' - Brazilian model reveals how Pique DM'd her behind Shakira's back

Brazilian Instagram model sheds light on Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity to Shakira

Photos: Nigeria striker marries Ghanaian nurse in colourful ceremony

Photos: Nigerian striker marries Ghanaian nurse in colourful ceremony

Thomas Partey installed as Development Chief in Manya Krobo

Thomas Partey installed as Development Chief in Manya Krobo