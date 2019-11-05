Sanusi, who is a resident of Accra, placed a bet worth ¢150 cedis on 19 games over the weekend.

Little did he know that the bet was about to change his life for good. Every team on his betting slip delivered, enabling him rack up a whopping GH¢ 566,788.59.

Sanusi’s big win makes him the record holder for the highest amount won at Soccabet.

In an interview, Sanusi revealed that he bets regularly but has never won such a huge amount.

Having rapidly received his payment after cashing out, he praised Soccabet, describing the betting company as the fastest payer.

Asked what he could do with the money he has won, Sanusi said he is still overwhelmed and has not made any decisions yet.

Below is Sanusi's full betting slip:

