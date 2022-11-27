But Croatia fought back excellently with goals from Andrej Kramaric and Marko Livaja to go in with the lead.
Marko Livaja levels for Croatia
Alphonso Davies gave Canada a dream start with a stunning header inside two minutes for his country's first-ever goal at a World Cup.
Canada needs to get a grip on Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, the Chelsea player bossing the game in the middle of the park.
The ex-Real Madrid man has a 100% accuracy from 30 passes, made more tackles (4), and won more possession (7) and duels (5) than any other player on the pitch.
He has created two chances as well, which is also a match-high.
Late Morocco goals seal stunning win over Belgium
There have been two games already today, with wins for Costa Rica and Morocco.
The win from the latter was a big shock over Belgium.
Morocco caused the latest shock at a World Cup that has been full of surprises by beating Belgium thanks to late goals by Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal.
The result means Morocco move above Belgium to the top of Group F by four points, with Croatia and Canada in an ongoing clash.
