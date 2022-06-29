RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Memphis Depay gifts Davido Barcelona jersey [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Depay teams up with Davido at concert in the USA.

Memphis Depay gifts Davido Barcelona jersey
Memphis Depay gifts Davido Barcelona jersey

Barcelona star Memphis Depay teamed up with Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Recommended articles

The meeting between the two superstars happened in the United States of America (USA).

Davido left Nigeria for the We Rise By Lifting Others tour in the USA.

Depay on the other hand touched down in Ghana for vacation but has now moved to the USA.

ALSO READ - Xavi gives excuse for Barcelona losing 3 straight games at Camp Nou

Barcelona stars enjoy barbeque at La Masia ahead of Mallorca clash

Depay shines as Ansu Fati returns for Barcelona in victory against Mallorca

Memphis Depay gifts Davido Barcelona jersey
Memphis Depay gifts Davido Barcelona jersey Pulse Nigeria

The Netherlands forward in the USA was able to connect with Davido on tour.

Videos of the two teaming up in the USA went viral with their superstar status and social media reach.

Upon meeting, Depay presented Davido as Barcelona jersey just like he did to the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Memphis Depay gifts Davido Barcelona jersey
Memphis Depay gifts Davido Barcelona jersey Pulse Nigeria

Davido with his status teams up with several football stars while Depay makes music off the football pitch.

Asides exchanging a Barcelona jersey in Los Angeles, Depay and Davido talked about their endorsements.

Davido is signed to international sports brand Puma and so is Depay.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Former teammates Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah met up in Dubai recently

    'Missed these conversations' Champions League winner reminisces about his time at Anfield

  • Memphis Depay gifts Davido Barcelona jersey

    Memphis Depay gifts Davido Barcelona jersey [Photos]

  • GFA appoints Ibrahim Tanko as Black Meteors coach

    GFA appoints Ibrahim Tanko as Black Meteors coach

Trending

SPORTS GIST

Barcelona star Memphis Depay meets King Otumfuo Osei Tutu in Ghana [Photos]

Memphis Depay meets King Otumfuo Osei Tutu in Ghana
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game
PREMIER LEAGUE

Only 4 Chelsea strikers have beaten the 'number 9' curse in 30 years

Gianluca Vialli and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink are two of the four strikers who beat Chelsea's number 9 curse
PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea's new owners send positive message to Thomas Tuchel, sack transfer guru Marina

Todd Boehly