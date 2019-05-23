The two Upper West region teams played out a close game at the Lawra Secondary School park.

However, Kundungu D/A proved to be more clinical, especially in the last 15 minutes, by putting their opponents to the sword.

Following a goalless first half which saw both sides miss several open chances, the game sparked into life in the second half.

Kundungu D/A was handed a penalty when their captain was fouled in the penalty box, but they failed to convert.

The defending champions continued to press and finally had a breakthrough after Tuopari R/C scored an own goal.

Having gone down by a goal, the Tuopari R/C players lost their shape and went 2-0 down just minutes after conceding the first.

The result puts Kundungu D/A in a very good position to advance to the next round, while Tuopari R/C will have to win their next game to boost their chances of qualifying from the zone.