Mino Raiola: Family confirms death of Pogba and Ibrahimovic’s agent

Selorm Tali

Mino Raiola, one of the world's most popular football agents has been confirmed dead.

Football agent Mino Raiola

The 54-year-old's death was first reported a few days ago but close sources denied it. In a new update, the family of Mino Raiola has finally confirmed that the Italian agent has passed on.

A statement from his family read: "in infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was".

Mino Raiola Twitter

"Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it. Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed

"Mino's mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion," the statement concluded.

Raiola is famed for representing some of the biggest names in the sport from Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Matthijs de Ligt and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He was also the agent of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, 21, who is one of the most in-demand players in world football and is on the cusp of a move to Manchester City.

Pulse sports reviews Mino Raiola's Ultimate XI Pulse Sports

Raiola was born in Italy but later moved to the Netherlands as a child. He began working as an agent in the late 1980s, with his first major deal being the transfer of Pavel Nedved from Sparta Prague to Lazio in 1996.

One of the biggest deals overseen by Raiola was Pogba’s return to Manchester United from Juventus for €105 million (£87.4 million) in 2016.

Paris Saint-Germain paid tribute to the agent, writing: "Mino Raiola, charismatic sports agent, passed away today following an illness.The club, through its president, sends its condolences to his family and loved ones."

AC Milan wrote: "Our deepest condolences to the Raiola family and all the friends of Mino for their tragic loss."

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

