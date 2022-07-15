'More than enough'- Jon Jones intensifies training ahead of potential clash against Francis Ngannou

Jones barely outclassed Reyes in the Octagon but unfortunately had to vacate his title shortly after and has since been on a hiatus from the sport. Despite being one of the most vocal critics of the UFC’s wage structure, Dana White has been keen to see the man he refers to as the Light Heavyweight ‘Greatest Of All Time’ (GOAT) return to the sport which he dominated for so long.

Also Read: 5 of the most dangerous UFC fighters ever

White has been looking to put Jones against Cameroonian powerhouse Francis Ngannou in a fight that would see Bones debut at heavyweight. Jones has never shied away from the potential challenge of facing Ngannou, who boasts an intimidating record of 12 knockouts from his 20 fights.

With White proposing a fight sometime before the end of the year, Jones returned to the gym and on Friday posted a picture showing him practising a flying kick with his trainer.

Jones coupled the image with an intimidating caption which read: “More than enough!”

After posting the image of his training regiment, Jones made a cryptic post which some have decoded as a reference to the many controversies the UFC Light heavyweight legend has gone through. Jones tweeted: “It’s easy to be the critic, Not easy being that person living out front.”.

Jones remains in an elite group amongst UFC fighters holding many records despite his almost two-year absence from the sport.