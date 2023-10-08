Mo Kudus late goal denies New Castle victory

Kudus, who came off the substitutes' bench, made a significant impact when he controlled Vladimír Coufal's pass and unleashed an unstoppable bouncing drive past Nick Pope in the 89th minute, denying Newcastle United a victory, this late equalizer salvaged a point for West Ham.

The match had seen a series of goals, with Tomas Soucek opening the scoring for West Ham in the eighth minute. However, Alexander Isak's second-half double turned the game around for Newcastle, seemingly putting them on course for a fifth consecutive win.

West Ham's struggle to maintain a lead in the Premier League was on display once more, but Kudus, with his friend Stonebwoy watching from the stands, ensured that his team would share the spoils and remain ahead of the Magpies on the league table.

Both teams had enjoyed success in European competitions midweek, with West Ham defeating SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League and Newcastle overcoming Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.