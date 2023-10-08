The late heroics of Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus secured a point for the Hammers.
Mo Kudus late goal denies Newcastle victory
In a thrilling Premier League match at the London Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023, West Ham United and Newcastle United played to a dramatic 2-2 draw.
Recommended articles
Kudus, who came off the substitutes' bench, made a significant impact when he controlled Vladimír Coufal's pass and unleashed an unstoppable bouncing drive past Nick Pope in the 89th minute, denying Newcastle United a victory, this late equalizer salvaged a point for West Ham.
The match had seen a series of goals, with Tomas Soucek opening the scoring for West Ham in the eighth minute. However, Alexander Isak's second-half double turned the game around for Newcastle, seemingly putting them on course for a fifth consecutive win.
West Ham's struggle to maintain a lead in the Premier League was on display once more, but Kudus, with his friend Stonebwoy watching from the stands, ensured that his team would share the spoils and remain ahead of the Magpies on the league table.
Both teams had enjoyed success in European competitions midweek, with West Ham defeating SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League and Newcastle overcoming Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
West Ham was aiming for their fifth Premier League win of the season, with hopes of returning to the top six in the division
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh