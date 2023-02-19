ADVERTISEMENT
Mohammed Kudus eulogises Atsu after scoring his 9th league goal

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has joined mourners in paying tribute to the late Hatayspor football star Christian Atsu.

Mo Kudus
Mo dedicated his free-kick cracker to the memory of Christian Atsu.

The young champ in his celebration after scoring his ninth league goal eulogised Atsu with the inscription on his shirt "RIP ATSU"

The tragic news of his demise has shaken the football world, with many from all corners paying tribute to the star.

Eredivisie club Ajax has also shared a tweet paying their last respect to the Ghanaian international footballer.

