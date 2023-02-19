The young champ in his celebration after scoring his ninth league goal eulogizes Atsu with the inscription on his shirt "RIP ATSU"
Mohammed Kudus eulogizes Atsu after scoring his 9th league goal
Ghanaian Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has joined mourners in paying tribute to late Hatayspor football star Christian Atsu.
The ex-Newcastle winger was pulled out from the rubble dead on Saturday, February 18 nearly two weeks after the devastating earthquake hit southeastern Turkey killing over 40,000.
The tragic news of his demise has shaken the football world, with many from all corners paying tribute to the star.
Eredivisie club Ajax has also shared a tweet paying their last respect to the Ghanaian international footballer.
