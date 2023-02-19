ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Mohammed Kudus eulogizes Atsu after scoring his 9th league goal

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has joined mourners in paying tribute to late Hatayspor football star Christian Atsu.

Mo Kudus
Mo Kudus

The young champ in his celebration after scoring his ninth league goal eulogizes Atsu with the inscription on his shirt "RIP ATSU"

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The ex-Newcastle winger was pulled out from the rubble dead on Saturday, February 18 nearly two weeks after the devastating earthquake hit southeastern Turkey killing over 40,000.

The tragic news of his demise has shaken the football world, with many from all corners paying tribute to the star.

Eredivisie club Ajax has also shared a tweet paying their last respect to the Ghanaian international footballer.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Mo Kudus

    Mohammed Kudus eulogizes Atsu after scoring his 9th league goal

  • Newcastle pay tribute to Atsu

    Newcastle United and Liverpool pay tribute to Christian Atsu

  • Christian Atsu Twasam

    Hatayspor: Atsu called off trip to see his family on the eve of earthquake – Faith IIek

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

Lydia Forson blasts Hatayspor for not doing enough to find Christian Atsu

‘His life was in your care’ – Lydia Forson blasts Atsu’s club for not doing enough to find him

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

Super Bowl winners

Check out the 3 Ghanaians who have won the Super Bowl