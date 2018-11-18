Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Erasmus defends Springboks captain Kolisi after Scotland incident

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus defended the character of Siya Kolisi after the possibility of a citing against his captain emerged in the aftermath of South Africa's hard-fought 26-20 win against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Siya Kolisi was involved in an altercation with Pete Horne play

Siya Kolisi was involved in an altercation with Pete Horne

(AFP)

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus defended the character of Siya Kolisi after the possibility of a citing against his captain emerged in the aftermath of South Africa's hard-fought 26-20 win against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Television footage appeared to show Kolisi's head making contact with the head of Peter Horne as he tried to extricate himself from being pinned to the floor by the Scotland centre towards the end of a pulsating Edinburgh encounter.

"I really haven't seen it," said Erasmus, whose team finish their European tour against Wales in Cardiff next Saturday.

"I can't comment on something I didn't see myself, but I know the person and the man he is, so it would surprise me.

"I'm pretty sure the citing commissioner will do his job there. Whatever it is –- if it's serious and Siya's in the wrong, then what comes our way we have to accept. But I haven't seen the incident so I can't really comment."

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said: "Someone mentioned it to me in the tunnel but I've not seen it."

Erasmus praised his side for their growing maturity after following their dramatic late 29-26 victory against France in Paris by becoming only the second team in two years to beat Scotland on their own patch.

In a Springbok success inspired by fly-half Handre Pollard, whose 18-point haul featured a try, two conversions and three penalties, Erasmus' charges emulated the world champion All Blacks, whose 22-17 win at Murrayfield 12 months ago is the only other Scotland defeat in 12 home matches.

"I think we won this Test match because we're learning slowly," said Erasmus, whose side's other points came courtesy of a Jesse Kriel try and an Elton Jantjies penalty. "I think the team is getting maturity in tight situations, in closing or trying to win games.

"We're definitely not the finished product but slowly we're definitely growing into a better team. Today we beat a team that's been on a great run and is really a force in world rugby."

Erasmus' Springboks on the rise

Erasmus is now in credit as South Africa's coach, with seven wins and six losses from 13 matches.

Crucially, in his team's last four matches on the road, they have beaten New Zealand, been unlucky to lose 12-11 to England and claimed back-to-back victories against France in Paris and Scotland in Edinburgh.

"Normally, the more inexperienced players you have, with less caps, you struggle away," said Erasmus.

"We're getting over that hurdle now. The young players are starting to feel comfortable away from home. We didn't play well at stages today but we were gutsy."

Horne and flanker Hamish Watson scored tries for Scotland but Townsend's team failed to take advantage when Springbok fullback Willie le Roux was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on and also spurned two kickable penalty chances in favour of line-out drives that came to nothing.

"In hindsight it's easy," reflected scrum-half and captain Greig Laidlaw, who returned a flawless place-kicking record of two penalties and two conversions.

"I thought about kicking the points. Potentially we could have moved the scoreboard on.

"We had opportunities to win the game, so we're pretty frustrated, but we've got to give South Africa credit for the way they defended and slowed up the ball."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

10 more recruited from Takoradi for Maltavator Challenge Season 2 finale 10 more recruited from Takoradi for Maltavator Challenge Season 2 finale
Australia slump to 152 all out against South Africa Australia slump to 152 all out against South Africa
Chatara, Raza put Zimbabwe on top in first Bangladesh Test Chatara, Raza put Zimbabwe on top in first Bangladesh Test
Bangladesh seal series over Zimbabwe with big win Bangladesh seal series over Zimbabwe with big win
Golf: Theodore Asampong tops at MTN CEO's Invitational golf Golf Theodore Asampong tops at MTN CEO's Invitational golf
Football: Serena attitude defused dress code row says French Open director Football Serena attitude defused dress code row says French Open director

Recommended Videos

Ghana To The World: Ghanaian rapper M.anifest features in new ad for Adidas Ghana To The World Ghanaian rapper M.anifest features in new ad for Adidas



Related Articles

Finance 14 of the coolest luxury vacation rentals around the world, from an 18th-century Italian villa to a Swiss chalet with views of the Matterhorn
Lifestyle 26 celebrities who adopted kids
Finance UK bank stocks are cratering after Brexit chaos rumbles Theresa May's government
APO Rugby : Rwanda Referees, Coaches, and Silverbacks benefit from Penguin International Rugby Football Club (RFC) training
Politics Live: Theresa May pledges to fight on as Conservative MPs call on her to quit
Lifestyle Prince Charles doesn't eat lunch — but he does enjoy a version of moussaka made with grouse
Sports Alex Morgan converted on a gorgeous volley in final game of the year to cap the USWNT's undefeated 2018 campaign
UN's expert on 'extreme poverty' is investigating Britain, why?
Lifestyle Prince Charles is turning 70 — here's the best photo from every year of his royal career

More Sports

The season-opening Serie A matches involving the two Genoa clubs have been postponed as the city mourns the fatal Morandi motorway bridge collapse
Serie A Sampdoria and Genoa's games postponed after bridge collapse
Champions Ghana wins 2018 Africa Armwrestling Championship
Abstinence Arm Wrestlers advised to stay away from sex ahead of Africa Arm Wrestling championship
Arm Wresting Ghana partners Go On Energy Drink for the African Championship
Twellium Industries Arm Wrestling Ghana partners 'Go On Energy Drink' for the African Championship
X
Advertisement