He has done what many thought impossible He has won the 2019 Masters.

Woods overcame a three-shot deficit with 12 holes to play, and he trailed by two with seven to go. The win completes one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

Tiger birdied three of the final six holes to finish at 13-under. He was also aided by Francesco Molinari who had a meltdown on the back nine. While many of the leaders were making charges after the turn, Molinari hit his ball into the water on Nos. 12 and 15, leading to a pair of double-bogeys. He had gone 49 straight holes without a bogey, the second-longest streak in Masters history.

The win was the 15th major championship of Tiger's career, but his first since the 2008 U.S. Open. It was also Woods' fifth green jacket, but his first since 2005.

