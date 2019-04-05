Soccer betting in Uganda: Questions arise

Effectively, this means that there will be no more sportsbook that will be registered in the country. Moreover, once the current sportsbooks licenses expire then their licenses will not be renewed. The move has led to a state of uncertainty in the nation when it comes to sports betting. Sure, you can still look forward to trying your luck and soccer bet online when you want, but you may miss the freedom you would have got before.

Sports betting in Uganda.

Uganda is one of the biggest landlocked countries in the world. The land of matoke might be well known because of Idi Amin and that it has only had one President since 1986. Apart from these few facts, Uganda is also well known in terms of sports gambling. Their gambling industry might not be well known as that of its neighbour Kenya, but over the past few years, people have been drawn towards it.

The most common sport for betting is football. This should not come off as a surprise because the game is the most famous in the country. Also, the state is very proud of their national football team the Ugandan Cranes and other local football teams. Punters also have the option to bet on international football competitions such as the EPL, Bundesliga, Series A and the FIFA world cup. Therefore bettors will never grow short of the number of football tournaments to wager.

What are the factors that have led to the growth of soccer betting Uganda?

It is not a surprise that the number of different sportsbook in Africa has increased. The gambling market in the cradle for humankind is one of the most viable ones, and Uganda has been home to some of these betting sites. Some of them include

SBA Uganda Betin ABA bet. Worldstar

The number of sportsbook in the country has increased thus giving punters an ample opportunity to bet on football. However, the directive by Museveni is alarming because it means that once these sportsbooks are shut down, then gambling might be a thing of the past in Uganda. However, it might also be an

initiative by the government to regulate gambling in the country which is spinning out of control.

On the other hand, the availability of smartphones and an active internet connection has also increased the rate of gambling. Online gambling gives punters a chance to place a bet whenever and wherever they are.

Another factor that has increased the rate of gambling can be attributed to the rise of mobile payments. Mobile money is a big thing in East Africa. This enables punters to deposit and withdraw money quickly when they are gambling.

What’s Next?

Uganda’s decision to stop the renewal of sportsbook may not be in the best interests of the country. It is to be seen what happens when the licenses of the present operators start running out.