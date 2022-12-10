ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Morocco stuns Portugal to reach a historic semi-final

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Groans all across Casablanca, just when you think you have seen everything at this World Cup, Morocco has delivered an incredible upset.

Morocco is through to the semi finals of world cup 2022
Morocco is through to the semi finals of world cup 2022

The Atlas Lions are roaring into the history books, Morocco is the first team from Africa to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

It's been an astonishing effort by the Atlas Lions.

First, it was Luis Suarez. Then Neymar. Now it's Cristiano Ronaldo who is in tears in Qatar.

No World Cup winner's medal and no club for Cristiano Ronaldo. What now for the 37-year-old?

Ronaldo couldn't hold back his tears
Ronaldo couldn't hold back his tears
