Golf

The Okyehene, a member of the host club who has also competed on some of Ghana's grandest golf courses will lead the tee-off for the one-day tournament featuring over 80 top golfers drawn from golf clubs across Ghana, the perfect platform for sponsors, MTN to express their profound gratitude to the chief of the Abuakwa people for his consistent support and guidance over the years which has built and maintained a strong relationship with Ofori Panin fie, the Akyem community and the Traditional Abuakwa Council.

"MTN deems it a great pleasure to share in the significant milestone in the reign of his majesty, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin who happens to be one of the key stakeholders and influencers in the country and particularly within the Eastern Regional Business District," read a press statement from MTN.

"The Emerald anniversary marks 20 years of good leadership, innovation and conservation, as well, it acknowledges the role of chieftaincy in national and social development," the statement added.

Set to be played over 9 holes on the greens of the leading golf course in the Eastern Region, winners are also assured of mouthwatering prizes and souvenirs from MTN when competition closes come Saturday afternoon.

"It is an opportunity for MTN to engage its stakeholders, collect feedback, fraternize outside the office, getting the opportunity to go to their customers in a local setting. As a business that is committed to the socio-economic development of the country. MTN salutes Osagyefo’s consistent interventions in the areas of environment, health and education in the Akyem community," noted the MTN statement.

It added: "Looking forward to enjoying continuous support and collaboration with Okyeman and all its stakeholders in the years to come. We wish Osagyefo many more years of peaceful transformational reign characterized by unprecedented economic development and commercial growth of Okyeman."

