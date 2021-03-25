Sponsored by communication giants, MTN who identify the green courses as the perfect avenue to combine business, pleasure and competition for some of their highly valued clients, the tournament travels quarterly to golf clubs all over Ghana, albeit coronavirus restrictions enforced its curtailment last year.

But the organisers are keen to restore the status quo and the green courses of Achimota will have the privilege of playing host to the maiden event of 2021 come this Saturday.

Playing under the theme, 'The Year of the Customer : The Digital Experience,' the one day 18-hole competition also has at stake mouthwatering prizes including trophies for winners in various categories who will also go home with MTN souvenirs.

"As we always do, we try to put up the best and every tournament becomes the benchmark to beat, so we try to improve tournament upon tournament. That is why the anticipation to play and request to partake is always high, it has become the story that golfers expect every quarter," MTN Business Segment Manager, Emmanuel Gyasi told Starr FM in Accra.

"So basically MTN through golf reaches out to its strategic customers. It is a platform to share and exchange ideas with our cherished customers, also to get feedback especially at the end of each quarter," Mr. Gyasi explained.

"Its a common ground for people with common values and common interests and we are expecting a full house. Even though we are often faced with oversubcription by golfers, we create space to accomodate everyone and we expect another day of fun and friendly competition in Achimota," he added.