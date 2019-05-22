MTN to partner International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS)

According to the organisers, it is designed to provide clarity on intricate product details and focus on the desired promise to customers, in alignment with the brand.

Skate Soccer is a truly exciting sport and the first of its kind. The sport is played by physically challenged individuals especially polio survivors.

This game is organized by the International Federation of Skate Soccer which is a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to the development of the physically challenged members of the society.

The main focus of this is to get the physically challenged off the streets and better their lives. Skate Soccer create an environment that gives opportunity to the physically challenged to showcase their talent in the game of soccer while brightening their lives.

In this game, polio survivors sit on a slightly larger skateboard and play association football. The ball is controlled by their hands and the rules are very similar to regular association football.

Brands that have been leveraging this Event are Binatone, who is the main sponsor supported by some of the Radio and TV stations.

This year MTN is partnering with the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) to use the occasion for the brand to interact, motivate and reward its existing and potential subscribers through sales activities, brand engagements, Public relations activities and CSR.