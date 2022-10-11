Paris Saint-Germaine forward Neymar Jr is battle ready ahead of a crucial Champions League game at home on Tuesday night.
Video: Brazilian superstar Neymar 'ready' to dance against Benfica in the UCL
Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain will take on the stubborn Benfica in a top-of-the-table clash in Paris in the Champions League.
The Ligue 1 champions host Portuguese giant Benfica in a top-of-the-table clash at the Parc des Princes.
The clash between these two is for the top of the table in Group H, with the French side currently leading thanks to their superior goal difference.
Ahead of the second leg of their group game, Neymar took to his social media account to react to the encounter.
He posted a video of himself dancing in training with the caption 'ready'.
PSG looking to subdue stubborn Benfica
Both clubs go into the game tonight level on points after the entertaining 1-1 draw in the first leg in Lisbon last week.
Lionel Messi netted a delicious goal in that game but it was not enough to earn more than a point.
His partners in crime, who were expertly caged, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who seems in a good mood already, will be looking to help the Ligue 1 champions finally subdue the Portuguese.
Benfica remains a thorn in the flesh of the Paris giant after the draw last time out extended their unbeaten run against PSG to three matches.
The Portuguese side has won two and drawn one of the last three meetings and will be confident of making extending that run when they take to the pitch again later tonight.