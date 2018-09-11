Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Olympics >

GOC President delivers statement on match fixing


At 10th Interpol meeting in France GOC President Ben Nunoo-Mensah delivers statement on Match-Fixing and Betting in Ghana and Africa

GOC President Ben Nunoo-Mensah has delivered a statement on Match-Fixing and Betting in Ghana and Africa at 10th Interpol meeting in France.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
GOC President Ben Nunoo-Mensah delivers statement on Match-Fixing and Betting in Ghana and Africa play

GOC President Ben Nunoo-Mensah delivers statement on Match-Fixing and Betting in Ghana and Africa

GOC President Ben Nunoo-Mensah delivers statement on Match-Fixing and Betting in Ghana and Africa at 10th Interpol meeting in France.

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee Ben Nunoo-Mensah delivered a lecture at the ongoing 10th Interpol Match-Fixing Task Force Meeting in Lyon, France on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Segio Ramos throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldo

The leader of the GOC spoke on ‘Match-Fixing and illegal betting are emerging crimes in Ghana and Africa’.

The Ghana Olympic Committee chief urged for a strong need to amend the laws or create new ones to tackle them.

“Match-fixing and illegal betting is a multi-billion dollar industry especially in Asia,” part of his statement read

“Organised crime wants to take advantage of the huge amount of money in football betting, thus resorting to match fixing, to make huge returns.

“There must be an enactment or a law which says the office one holds is a public one.

“It will be interesting to see under which criminal law the referees will be prosecuted. Match fixing is not a crime under our criminal code.”

The GOC boss is among high profile global figures who are attending the two-day summit which ends on Wednesday September 12, 2018.

READ MORE: Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt

 Among key stakeholders attending the event are the Federation International de Football (FIFA), Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS), International Olympic Committee and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

 The meeting has brought together law enforcement agencies around the world to tackle match-fixing/sports corruption to maintain integrity in sports.

 The Ghana Olympic Committee chief is leading a crusade to rebrand the association and position it as a true international trademark.

Source: GOC Communication

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Winter Olympics: Fresh Russian doping case overshadows Zagitova magic Winter Olympics Fresh Russian doping case overshadows Zagitova magic
Olympics: Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea Olympics Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea
Looking Forward: Why Akwasi Frimpong does not see 30th out of 30 athletes as a failure Looking Forward Why Akwasi Frimpong does not see 30th out of 30 athletes as a failure
bobsleigh: 'Overwhelmed with joy'- Nigerian women savour Olympic moment bobsleigh 'Overwhelmed with joy'- Nigerian women savour Olympic moment
Winter Olympics: Zagitova, 15, smashes skate record as Vonn gets bronze Winter Olympics Zagitova, 15, smashes skate record as Vonn gets bronze
German Madrazo: Mexican Olympian gets hero's welcome - after finishing last German Madrazo Mexican Olympian gets hero's welcome - after finishing last



Top Articles

1 At 10th Interpol meeting in France GOC President Ben Nunoo-Mensah...bullet

Sports

USA's Mikaela Shiffrin said she vomited before her first run in the women's slalem on Friday, saying she had it felt "like a virus kind of puking". The American is placed fourth heading into the second leg later Friday at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics.
Mikaela Shiffrin Vomiting defending champion complaints of "virus" at Olympic slalom
Ghanaian Olympian Akwasi Frimpong
2018 Winter Olympics 6 beautiful photos of Akwasi Frimpong in PyeongChang that do not scream last place
Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana's winter Olympian
2018 Winter Olympics Akwasi Frimpong’s journey was a dream come true despite placing last at the Olympics
Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal celebrates after winning the men's downhill at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic on Thursday.
Winter Olympics Norway's Svindal wins men's downhill
X
Advertisement