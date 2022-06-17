Osimhen shows off style, Moses Simon gifts Benue State governor Super Eagles jersey

Osimhen and Simon were both in action for the Super Eagles in their recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Moses was captain and Osimhen was in action as the Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a record setting 10-0 victory against minnows São Tomé and Príncipe in Agadir, Morocco.

The two players have since left the Super Eagles fold to enjoy their break from football.

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen and Simon trend

In the latest edition of Scoop, Super Eagles stars Osimhen and Simon are highlighted.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen took to his official Instagram account to post photos on vacation.

Pulse Nigeria

Wearing a black hat and trouser with striped shirt, Osimhen posted a caption a jovial caption that said, "One Day You Will Back And Smile But For Now, Dey Look Front Make Motor Nor Jam You.”

Simon on the other hand visited the executive governor of Benue State His Excellency Samuel Ortom.

After featuring in the two AFCON qualifiers, Simon gifted the governor an Authentic Super Eagles jersey.

Pulse Nigeria

Simon is an indigene of Benue and the governor urged him to continue being a good ambassador for the state.